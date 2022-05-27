John Linebaugh’s Cartridges

Sir Samuel Baker stated, “Bullet diameter and weight are constant, velocity is the only diminishing characteristic.” This statement is the heart and soul of big bore enthusiasts. Large diameter, heavy bullets, at moderate velocity, drive deeper and straighter, creating larger wound channels than smaller, high velocity rounds.

Chamber a gun with a cartridge having these characteristics, in a compact, packable handgun and you have exactly what John Linebaugh strives for with the guns he builds. Naturally, we’re talking about the cartridges he designed, bearing his name, the .500 and .475 Linebaugh cartridges.

Linebaugh considers himself a student of Elmer Keith, picking up where the master left off, with his cartridge and gun designs, and famed hunter, John “Pondoro” Taylor — also a fan of large, heavy bullets, at moderate velocity, for large, dangerous game.