Lead Reckoning

Gun Criminals Singled Out

You probably didn’t read about this anywhere else, but recently a report from the United States Sentencing Commission titled “What do Federal Firearms Offenses Really Look Like” fell into my greasy little hands and it offered some interesting information.

In a quick look, the report offered these key findings:

• Firearms offenses are among the most common crimes prosecuted and sentenced in federal court.

• The guidelines exert a strong influence on the sentences imposed in firearms cases.

• Firearms offenders sentenced under §2K2.1 (the primary firearms guideline) have criminal histories that are more extensive and more serious than other offenders.

• Firearms offenders were more than twice as likely to have a prior conviction for a violent offense compared to all other offenders (60.6% compared to 29.0%).

• The vast majority of firearms offenders (88.8%) sentenced under §2K2.1 were prohibited from possessing a firearm.

• Prohibited persons include offenders with a prior felony conviction or status in another prohibited class, such as aliens unlawfully in the United States, fugitives from justice, or persons who unlawfully use or are addicted to controlled substances.

• In addition to most §2K2.1 offenders being prohibited from possessing a firearm, firearms offenders often engaged in aggravating criminal conduct.

• In more than one-quarter of §2K2.1 cases, the firearm facilitated, or had the potential to facilitate, another felony offense (most commonly drug trafficking).

• In 11.0 percent of §2K2.1 cases, an offender or co-participant discharged a firearm. In these cases, death resulted in 4.1 percent of the cases and injury to another person in 18.3 percent of the cases.

• Firearms offenses often involved stolen firearms or particularly dangerous weapons.

• Approximately one-third (32.4%) of the offenders prohibited from possessing a firearm committed an offense involving a stolen firearm or firearm with an altered or obliterated serial number.

• Nearly one-quarter (23.6%) of the offenders prohibited from possessing a firearm committed an offense involving a prohibited weapon (such as a sawed-off shotgun or machine gun).

• The average sentence for §2K2.1 firearms offenders varied depending on the presence of aggravating factors.

• Prohibited persons who did not engage in aggravating conduct received an average sentence of 35 months. Courts imposed longer sentences on prohibited persons whose offenses involved:

• a stolen firearm or a firearm with an altered or obliterated serial number (55 months);

• a prohibited weapon (such as a sawed-off shotgun or machine gun) (58 months);

• trafficking in firearms (62 months); or

• the use of, or conspiracy to use, a firearm in connection with a crime of violence or drug trafficking crime (119 months).

So, what do we learn from this? From my perspective, the most important takeaway is to not commit crimes, especially if a gun is involved. If you ignore this advice, get used to jail food, you’ll be consuming lots of it.