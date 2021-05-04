New Products July/August 2021 Issue
Pro 100 Series
Buck Knives
The Pro 100 Series has been upgraded with full-tang S35VN steel blades and Green Canvas Micarta handles. Additional features include an aluminum pommel and guard, a Pro level magnetic box and advanced Edge2X blade technology. Knives in the series come with a genuine leather sheath. Weight ranges from 2.6 oz. to 8.3 oz; OAL from 73/4″ to 12″. MSRP: $160 to $250. For more info: (800) 326-2825, BuckKnives.com
Rapid Force Duty Holster
Alien Gear Holsters
The Rapid Force Duty Holster from Alien Gear is designed with the input of LE and military personnel who know how a duty holster must function in the line of duty. Available with Level II or Level III active retention, as well as adjustable passive retention, the holster can be ordered for pistols with or without a weapon light or red dot sight. It is made from a durable polymer blend similar to that used to make firearms. In plain matte and basketweave finishes, the holsters fit GLOCK 19 and 17 up to Gen 5 and more. MSRP: $115.88. For more info: (208) 215-2046, AlienGearHolsters.com
Heron
CRKT
The Heron from CRKT is an everyday carry assisted folding knife. It lives up to its name with carbon fiber inlays that seem like feathers on the G10 handle. The Heron’s high-carbon 8Cr14MoV stainless steel blade has a black stonewash finish. A frame lock with a thick lock bar secures the 2.93″-long blade. There’s even a thumb slot for easy one-hand opening. The Heron has an OAL of 6.94″ and weighs 3.90 oz. MSRP: $54.99. For more info: (800) 891-3100, CRKT.com
DeltaPoint Micro
Leupold & Stevens, Inc.
Leupold & Stevens, Inc. launches the DeltaPoint Micro, a fully enclosed, low-profile red dot sight. Designed for concealed carry and personal defense firearms, it’s compact and easy to conceal. The DP-Micro mounts directly to the rear sight dovetail and sits at the same height as factory iron sights. It aligns with the front sight for rapid target acquisition and accuracy. Lightweight and rugged, the DeltaPoint Micro is 2.25″ long, 1.25″ high and weighs 1.1 oz. Initially offered for S&W M&P line and non-MOS GLOCK models. MSRP: $399.99. For more info: (503) 526-1400, Leupold.com
Comfort Flex IWB
Versacarry
The Comfort Flex IWB is made with a forward cant for easy draw. It is held in place by a strong belt clip for stability and fit while remaining easy to get on or off. Part of Versacarry’s Comfort Flex holster line, the IWB holster is ultra-slim and lightweight for a comfortable carry. It is made from Versacarry’ s signature water buffalo leather that surrounds a polymer insert making it strong and resistant to collapsing upon pistol draw. Optics compatible, it will fit most pistols with Reflex sights. MSRP is $44.99. For more info: (979) 778-2000, Versacarry.com
HD 360IR
GunEye
GunEye’s HD 360IR is a remote targeting gun camera with S3 technology. It attaches to the rail of a gun or rifle to capture videos and connect to a user’s smartphone to display real-time imagery. The HD Model 360IR allows you to acquire the target via a phone app while keeping you out of harm’s way. The system combines a camera, night vision, video/audio recording with GunEye’s Secondary Sighting System S3 Technology into a single mountable module. MSRP: $389.99. For more info: (321) 626-1184, GunEye.com
Holster for ALTOR Pistol
ALTOR Corp
ALTOR Corp. has developed a custom Holster for the ALTOR Pistol. Made of genuine leather, the holster has loops for six spare cartridges. Custom accessories for the pistol are also available: interchangeable barrels in .380, 9mm and a 9mm threaded barrel (1/2 x 28); Cerakote-coated polymer frames; and a dual-use elastic bandolier that can either attach two spare cartridges or a small flashlight to the frame. MSRP: $54. For more info: (602) 441-4077, ALTORCorp.com
Raging Hunter
Taurus
Taurus is offering the Raging Hunter in .460 S&W. This expands the Raging Hunter lineup that already includes popular hunting handgun calibers like the .454 Casull, .44 Magnum and .357 Magnum/.38 Special +P. The series features sleeved barrels, a gas-expansion chamber, a safety transfer bar, a Picatinny rail along the barrel shroud, a fixed front sight and a fully adjustable rear sight. The Raging Hunter comes with an ergonomic finger-groove grip with cushioned inserts, an alloy steel or stainless frame and a stainless barrel. MSRP: $968.18 Black; $983.33 Two Tone. For more info: (309) 944-5341, TaurusUSA.com
Pro-Lock Holster
N8 Tactical
N8 Tactical introduces the N8 Tactical Pro-Lock, the company’s first OWB holster. It has a durable, firearm-specific polycarbonate pocket offering a very good fit. A leather backer composed of two layers of cowhide offers comfort as well as security. The leather surface prevents scratches on your firearm while providing a clean and smooth surface to draw from. Pancake belt loops accept up to 13/4″ belts and have soft rounded edges for added comfort. MSRP: $49.95. For more info: (888) 732-5011, N8Tactical.com
Ridge Pant
5.11 Tactical
The Ridge Pant is constructed with a Flex-Tac polyester/cotton canvas treated with Durable Water Repellent (DWR). Hidden and low-profile cargo pockets, articulated knees and an updated fit add function. There’s also the men’s Decoy Pant that easily converts from pants to shorts and back and the Commando Kilt with DWR-treated polyester/cotton ripstop fabric. The kilt will also be offered in Multicam. MSRP: Ridge and Decoy Pant $84.99; Commando Kilt in Multicam $94.99. For more info: (866) 451-1726, 511Tactical.com
SAR 9 Compact
SAR USA
Chambered in 9mm, the SAR9 Compact is the perfect balance between a micro- and full-size pistol. It’s small and light enough to be easily concealed and comfortably carried, yet has the capacity of a full-size pistol. Built on the same platform as the legendary SAR9, it is possibly the most rigorously tested pistol ever developed and is proudly carried by NATO and elite forces around the world. The SAR9 Compact is the perfect carry-pistol when you want a round in the chamber. All SAR pistols have a live round indicator. MSRP: Starting at $421. For more info: (833) 727-4867, SARUSA.com
A903 L Holster
Falco Holsters
The A903 L Holster is available for a wide variety of pistols and revolvers. It is open bottom and will fit guns with red dot/suppressor sights, lights or lasers. The A903 is made of Italian leather and Kydex and is available in right- or left- handed versions. It can be attached to belts with a sturdy clip. It has a customizable cant, a sweat guard and a holster claw. MSRP: $69.95. For more info: FalcoHolsters.com
Subsonic 9mm Luger
Barnaul Ammunition
Barnaul Ammunition now offers the Subsonic 9mm Luger for use with suppressors or for shooters competing in Minor Power Factor divisions. The new ammo is like the company’s original Silver Sport line ammo developed for IPSC competition but with a difference. Encased in zinc-coated steel, it incorporates a slightly heavier 151-grain FMJ bullet instead of the original 148-grain projectile. With an average muzzle velocity of 850 fps, the Barnaul 9mm Subsonic delivers a power factor of 128.35 from a 4.7″ barrel. MSRP: $22.99 per box of 50. For more info: (877) 425-4867, BarnaulAmmo.com
DR920
Shadow Systems
The Duty-Role 9mm DR920 from Shadow Systems is a working gun for law enforcement, military or anyone who prefers a larger frame and full-length top end. It has a match-grade barrel that’s conventionally rifled, spiral-fluted and comes threaded or unthreaded. Shadow Systems’ optic cut allows for most brands of red-dot optic to be mounted to the slide. MSRP: From $799.99. For more info: (469) 458-6808, ShadowSystemsCorp.com