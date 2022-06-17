The Future Is Now
A Practical Tactical Guide (Of Sorts) To Becoming Independent
The greatest freedom you’ll ever experience is being self-sufficient. Why would you want to rely on others when you’re perfectly capable of doing it yourself?
The more self-sufficient, the more independence you’ll gain by not relying on others for anything. I’m not saying you should be anti-social, but the more you fend for yourself, the better off you’ll be in the long run.
As gun owners, we’re already on a good start to self-sufficiency. We have means of protection for ourselves and family, while also being able to procure food.
The Future Is Now
Carry things a step further and you can start handloading your own ammunition. Now is the absolute worst time to start gearing up with today’s market. Supplies are low to non-existent while demand is high.
However, you can start preparing for when you start reloading. Start buying used books on the subject from eBay or other websites. Although old, they still have much viable information and can usually be bought cheaply.
Start saving all your brass from this day forward. Brass is one of the most expensive parts of a loaded cartridge and can be reloaded several times. Hitting yard sales and flea markets is also a good place to look for bargains.
When this latest “panic” ends with the changing of the political guard, prices will return to “normal.” Then is the time to buy primer and powder. When these components go on sale during the “good” times, stock up for the next rainy day.
Casting your own bullets provides you with one less commodity you’ll need to buy. Start scrounging lead now. Look for lead sheathing, pipe, wire, old wheel weights, or lead shot. Again, look to flea markets and yard sales for old molds of calibers you shoot.
It’s not a race, but a journey. These are just ways to cheaply find equipment until things soften up a bit.
Practical Tactical
Learning how to cook is key to self-sufficiency, especially wild game. Cooking your own meals save you money for other commodities you need to buy. Hunting and fishing are a great way of obtaining protein. Knowing how to process your game/fish is vital. Converting it into palatable table fare is not only vital for nourishment, but also does wonders for attitude.
Learn how to use a cast iron skillet. This is a diminishing skill but once learned, you’ll never regret it. Skillets never wear out and can be used all day from the first serving of bacon and eggs to the final dish of the day, say a nice boysenberry pie for dessert. Keeping your skillet ‘well-seasoned’ keeps it as stick-free as any Teflon junk you can buy, without any harmful chemicals leaching into your food.
Fix it? You Bet!
Me? Fix something? Absolutely! Having tools and knowing how to make household repairs is vital for self-sufficiency. Simply looking at the problem and analyzing what is going wrong is the key to problem solving. Use your computer as a resource. YouTube has wonderful references for fixing anything from dishwashers to automobiles.
You’ll save yourself money, gain knowledge as you become more independent. Basic tools go a long way. Over time, your tool collection will grow, making each job easier as they pop up.
Play Survival Games
Whenever adversity pops up, ask yourself, “what would I do if I was in Alaska?” Get innovative. Use your imagination for solving problems. Alaskans are famous for their bush craft ingenuity.
Learn how to build a fire using three or four different sources. While you’re at it, learn how to build a shelter. Make an afternoon trip, or better yet, do an overnighter for the more adventurist, putting these skills to good use. Learn from your mistakes, reassess and try again. Practice makes perfect.
Other Skills
Sewing, or the ability to mend clothing, or other material items will come in handy. Learning to purify water outdoors is a good skill to learn. Learn about storing food/water for emergencies in your home should a disaster strike.
How about your vehicle? Do you have a food/water supply available should you get stranded? What about a first-aid kit? Learning to drive a stick shift manual transmission or ride a motorcycle are use useful skills.
This isn’t a comprehensive list by any means, but more a “brain stimulator” to get you thinking about useful things that would be handy when a common snafu strikes you at home, away in your vehicle, or just everyday life.
Always strive to learn new skills. Knowledge, along with imagination and practice will allow you to handle adversity with more confidence and comfort should the need arise.