The Future Is Now

Carry things a step further and you can start handloading your own ammunition. Now is the absolute worst time to start gearing up with today’s market. Supplies are low to non-existent while demand is high.

However, you can start preparing for when you start reloading. Start buying used books on the subject from eBay or other websites. Although old, they still have much viable information and can usually be bought cheaply.

Start saving all your brass from this day forward. Brass is one of the most expensive parts of a loaded cartridge and can be reloaded several times. Hitting yard sales and flea markets is also a good place to look for bargains.

When this latest “panic” ends with the changing of the political guard, prices will return to “normal.” Then is the time to buy primer and powder. When these components go on sale during the “good” times, stock up for the next rainy day.

Casting your own bullets provides you with one less commodity you’ll need to buy. Start scrounging lead now. Look for lead sheathing, pipe, wire, old wheel weights, or lead shot. Again, look to flea markets and yard sales for old molds of calibers you shoot.

It’s not a race, but a journey. These are just ways to cheaply find equipment until things soften up a bit.