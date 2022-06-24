Rim Rock Bullets for Reloaders

The humble cast projectile is as old as firearms themselves. Made mostly of lead, this malleable metal allows alloying, giving us performance enhancing qualities for desired results. Hardening lead provides more penetration, while softer allows for more expansion. Everything in between is up to the caster’s desires.

For those who’ve yet to pour bullets from the silver stream there’s another option. Custom cast bullet shops like Rim Rock Bullets come to mind. While recently on a spring bear hunt, Andy Larsson of Skinner Sights and I took a day off to visit the proprietors of these fine bullets, Frank and Frankie Brown.

For a bullet caster, visiting Rim Rock was quite the experience. They have all the same equipment as most casters, only in mega-sized quantities. Plus, as you can imagine, they have other automated machines to really crank out the bullets, size them and even gas check them automatically, while under the watchful eye of their skilled employees.

Rim Rock provides bullets for cowboy action shooters, hunters, plinkers, commercial ammo manufacturers and everything else in between.

If you’re like me, you’ll love this article as it has lots of pictures and is shorter than usual. Plus, it’s about cast bullets!