Vantage Point Fizzics ‘R Us

Smokin’ Fast

The folks at Liberty Ammunition recently sent me some Civil Defense ammo. As a quick refresher, the ballistic theory behind this particular ammo style is “light and fast.”

The 9mm uses a 50-grain projectile, so you’d expect it to carry more velocity than the more traditional projectiles weighing over twice as much. Fired from a 9mm 1911, I measured this one at 2,063 fps — significantly faster than Maverick’s F/A-18 Hornet (1,745 fps).

The .357 SIG version also uses a 50-grain projectile, and given the larger case size, you’d expect it to make the 9mm look slow. It does. I clocked this one from a SIG P320 at 2,404 fps.

I also tried some of the “heavy” stuff. The 10mm offering uses a really chunky projectile, weighing in at a whopping 60 grains. From a Springfield 1911, it measured 2,377 fps.

Let’s stop and think about that for a hot second. We’re talking low-end rifle speeds. Or if you’re a Top Gun fanatic, over Mach 2. If I hadn’t just read an astrophysics for dummies book, I might have asked a stupid question like, “Are there two sonic booms when you shoot it?”