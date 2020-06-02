Your first response to danger should be avoidance and escape. Not being involved in a confrontation is the easiest, safest path to victory. You do everything possible to avoid/escape trouble. Yet, there are situations where that either fails or isn’t an option. “But,” you ask, “how do I know when it’s time to fight, to use aggressive force to stop the threat?” My response involves three other questions. Do I know the details? Am I going to contribute to solving the problem? Is it worth risking my life?

Do you know the details? Most violence is sudden, unexpected and dynamic. Unless it actually involves you, it can be difficult if not impossible to know exactly who is doing what to whom, and why. Under stress, a cocktail of chemicals dumps into your body. You experience tunnel vision, auditory exclusion and the brain distorts time and distance. Your mind will even play tricks by filling the gaps in short-term memory. For instance, what just took place two seconds ago — may get changed to what it thinks probably happened based on previous experiences and memories.

You see a “grungy, biker” assaulting a young lady. He slams her to the ground. You draw your pistol, rushing forward to save the day. Except the undercover officer you’re about to attack is trying to keep the female suspect from stabbing him. This probably isn’t gonna’ go the way you thought it would.

Without knowing the specifics — who did what and why — you can’t and shouldn’t intervene. Again, if it doesn’t involve you, retreat to a safe area. You never know when an isolated, focused event may bleed over into your safe zone and snare you. Before becoming entangled in a violent situation, first ask yourself, “Do I know the details?” And as always, notify the appropriate authorities as needed.