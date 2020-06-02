Problem Solving?
Next, ask yourself, “Am I going to contribute to solving the problem?” While shopping at Huge-Mart you hear gunshots, screaming and yelling somewhere in the store. With all the noise bouncing around inside the large warehouse it’s difficult to tell exactly where the action is. You and 13 other law-abiding concealed carrying citizens draw your pistols, moving toward the trouble, clearing and searching the aisles looking for threats.
Law enforcement arrives. They’re looking for threats too, and they have to treat everyone with a weapon — including all the “good guys” — as potential threats. You haven’t contributed to solving the problem; in fact, you’ve made it more difficult for the professionals to work out a solution.
First, you don’t know the details, so don’t go looking for trouble. You may find it. Unless you know you’re going to affect the outcome in a positive way find a safe place that if necessary can be easily defended. I think about it this way. There’s a fire in my kitchen. I grab the extinguisher and put it out. If I see a building ablaze, I’m going to a safe area and call the professionals.