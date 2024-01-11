Not Just Your Average Bear

As mentioned, I had deep desires to be an Indian. My mom indulged me, and we went to the Great Smokey Mountains for vacation when I was going into third grade. We visited the Cherokee Indian Reservation and met real Indians. I loved it! Along the way, we noticed cars pulled over on a winding mountain road.

It was a bear! People were feeding him, tossing him slices of bread and other scraps. I figured since I was almost full-blown Indian now, I’d pet this bear, taming him for a pet. Be the first kid on the block kind of deal, right? I never said I was the smartest kid, but I did it. The bear didn’t like it much either, standing on his hind legs and snarling at me.

Mom even got a picture of it, which, years later begs the question … why? Why didn’t she stop me? Did she want a picture of her youngest child getting mauled, or eaten by a bear? Of course not, I hope! That’s just how things were back then. And I wouldn’t trade it for the world. We did the best with what we had and thrived. We developed keen senses of imagination and ingenuity. Maybe too much. Either way, it was fun, we survived, and we developed a great sense of adventure along the way. That’s something an electronic gizmo will never accomplish.

