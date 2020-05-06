His Editorship forwarded Rocky’s note to me saying, “Stop ice fishing and do some actual work.”

When someone says, “Is it safe?” I assume they mean is the pistol safe against negligent discharge. The Shield is an excellent pistol, well designed to reduce the possibility of an unintentional discharge. It’s available with or without a manual safety and has a grip safety to prevent firing unless the pistol is held in the hand. It’s also got a relatively long trigger pull to help ensure it’s only fired by deliberate pressure. There’s also a firing pin lock preventing firing should the gun be dropped. I’m not sure if Rocky’s holster has a thumb break or safety strap, but if so it’s an additional level of security against the gun being dropped.

Any pistol can be a weapon. If you place a loaded magazine in it, chamber a cartridge, hold it in your hand and press the trigger it will fire, and the bullet will damage or destroy whatever it strikes. That is what it was designed to do. Is the gun safe? A better question is — are your gunhandling skills safe? Even with all the built-in safeguards things can happen.

I heard once of a handgun that was burned in a fire. The round in the chamber cooked off without anyone being injured. Even then the gun didn’t load itself, nor did it start the fire. Strictly speaking the only way to be absolutely, 100 percent certain there will not be a negligent discharge is to not buy the gun in the first place.