Balancing Risks
But in reducing one form of risk you’ve increased another. Presumably you carry a gun in order to defend yourself against a lethal attack. For most of us the likelihood of a lethal attack isn’t very high. Heck, if it were, we wouldn’t go out at all. So, as with many things in life, we make choices based on our own intelligence, circumstances and experience. I wear seatbelts while in a vehicle and a flotation device while on a boat. The odds are I won’t get in an accident or fall overboard, but if the odds go against me I want to increase my chances of survival.
A semi-auto can also be carried with the magazine loaded and the chamber empty. Such a carry is mandated by many armed forces, and is the method taught to Israeli private citizens licensed to carry sidearms. Actually this is not such a bad system for some. Without a round in the chamber the pistol cannot fire no matter how severe an impact it suffers.
Compared to loaded-chamber carry it may not be as fast or easy to get the gun into action, but it certainly beats the alternative of leaving the gun at home. In any case a split-second draw is seldom a factor in defensive shooting. I can’t recall who said it, but there’s a saying, “I’ll either have plenty of time to get the gun out, or none at all.”