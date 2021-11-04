A Dark Continent Cast Bullet Revolver Hunt, Part 2

Kudu

Dick relates, “I was so torn between Kudu and Sable for months; I just couldn’t make up my mind. The Kudu was a bedtime dream animal for many years growing up with BB guns, pellet guns, 22s, 30/30s, an old model 8A Remington 30 Remington my dad had, model 70s, many, many Ruger #1s and then dialing it back down to TC single shots and finally, about 25 years ago, pretty much revolvers only. What a ride it has been.

“It was cool at 5:30 a.m. when someone softly tapped on my door and said, ‘Good morning, sir,’” handing me a tall glass of juice and fading into the dark. Man, it’s going to be a great day, I think. Cristo, an older professional hunter (PH) was taking me for Kudu, the animal of my dreams and I was on Cloud 9. I had been seeing the “Gray Ghost” of Africa for several days, and I was wound up pretty tight wanting to get after them. Cristo said he knew where some bulls liked to hang out.

“Cristo and the tracker were talking a bit in Afrikaans, not to keep anything from me, but because the tracker did not speak English. This particular tracker could snap his fingers as loud as a bullwhip. It was amazing. He was on the back of the truck while Cristo and I were in the truck. Even being almost deaf, I could hear him snap those fingers when he spotted something.

“Anyway, we travel a few miles and Snappy goes off in the back of the Land Cruiser and it’s game on — we’ve got Kudu somewhere in sight. Cristo looks at me, smiling. We slow down, then ‘Snappy’ jumps off, looking at 500 tracks, pointing off through the brush. We take off and sure enough, we bump into two Kudu bulls, and they are running.

“This chess match goes on for an hour. Snappy somehow keeps sorting out those tracks — it doesn’t seem possible. Finally, we drop off the tracker. Cristo says we will circle, getting the wind, and the tracker will work back towards us. Twenty minutes go by, and we see the bulls sneaking up to the edge of the cover.

“Now they have a decision to make, break out in front of us, or turn back towards Snappy. Cristo whispers, ‘Shoot the back one, it’s 82 yards.’ I thumb back the hammer on the Bisley, sending a 282-grain HP through both front shoulders. He never takes a step. After 70 years, those dreams have come true. The old rooster from Idaho just got his Kudu!”