A Peek into the Past of Handgunners

Imagine if you will, it’s 1976. It’s the Bicentennial of our country. Disco was king, Jimmy Carter was elected president, bell-bottoms were the rage, and Pet Rocks were the craze, showing us how gullible we were. Despite these crazy generational flops and follies, there was one meaningful and positive event happening: the Fourth Annual Outstanding American Handgunner Awards. The event was held at the McCormick Inn in Chicago, Illinois. It was the Golden Era of the Handgun Industry.

Just three short years prior, Lee Jurras, Owner of Super-Vel ammunition, started the Outstanding American Handgunner Awards Foundation. The foundation was designed to recognize worthy participants who made major contributions in the World of Handgunning. Jurras served as the first chairman and was followed in succession over the years by other industry friends.

Jurras personally commissioned and paid for the first 10 bronze statues awarded to the winners each year, along with all other expenses for the banquet. Over the years, the list of winners reads like a virtual Who’s Who of Handgunning. The first winner, of course, in 1973, was Elmer Keith.