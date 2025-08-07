A Peek into the Past of Handgunners
Imagine if you will, it’s 1976. It’s the Bicentennial of our country. Disco was king, Jimmy Carter was elected president, bell-bottoms were the rage, and Pet Rocks were the craze, showing us how gullible we were. Despite these crazy generational flops and follies, there was one meaningful and positive event happening: the Fourth Annual Outstanding American Handgunner Awards. The event was held at the McCormick Inn in Chicago, Illinois. It was the Golden Era of the Handgun Industry.
Just three short years prior, Lee Jurras, Owner of Super-Vel ammunition, started the Outstanding American Handgunner Awards Foundation. The foundation was designed to recognize worthy participants who made major contributions in the World of Handgunning. Jurras served as the first chairman and was followed in succession over the years by other industry friends.
Jurras personally commissioned and paid for the first 10 bronze statues awarded to the winners each year, along with all other expenses for the banquet. Over the years, the list of winners reads like a virtual Who’s Who of Handgunning. The first winner, of course, in 1973, was Elmer Keith.
Program Trail
I was contacted by Special Projects Editor Roy Huntington. He informed me of an interesting proposition. It seems gun enthusiast Bill Sander was referred to Roy by gun writer Rob Garret. Bill had the good fortune of attending the Outstanding American Handgunner Award banquet back in 1976 and still had the program. Only this program was special, as it was autographed by all the people whose photographs appeared in said program. On the front cover of said program is Bill’s name tag, along with Bill Jordan’s, as he was a nominee for the Award.
Sander told me he had the chance to speak with Jordan after the banquet and stated he was very cordial. Sander asked Jordan what he was going to do with his name tag, and Jordan replied, “Probably throw it out.” Sander asked if he could have the name tag, and Jordan replied, “Sure.” Sander quickly added it to the front of his program. Sander describes himself as a gun aficionado, collector and member of the Ohio Gun Collectors for over 50 years. He was an FFL holder and motorcycle dealer.
Past Recipients
In 1976, there were already three recipients of the prestigious award. Elmer Keith won the first award in 1973. Col. Charles Askins was the second, and Bill Ruger was the third recipient. Up for nomination for the 1976 banquet was Gun Digest Editor in Chief John Amber, technical expert and gun writer George Nonte, handgun stock maker Steve Herrett, retired Border Patrol Asst. Chief Bill Jordan, and lastly, beloved gun writer Skeeter Skelton.
Jordan was awarded the prestigious trophy in 1976. Herrett and Skelton would eventually earn the trophy in later years.
Ghosts of Yesteryear
Reading through this old program stirs many memories and thoughts, reminding us of the way things used to be. They were certainly the good old days. Imagine how special it would be to witness such men seated under the same roof. I’m sure the conversation was loud and boisterous, both the result of being hard of hearing and the giant personalities in the room.
Our own John Taffin had the pleasure to serve as chairman of this fine organization from 1992 to 1999, stating, “When, due to many things (such as lack of industry support), we decided to close the awards. Lee’s dream was shut down, and he was very disappointed.” Dot Taffin relayed that John never received the award as he was the chairman and didn’t want any controversy over his receiving it. This sounds just like John, a man of immense integrity. But he was certainly worthy of such recognition in my book.
Past Recipients
1973- Elmer Keith
1974- Col. Charles Askins
1975- Wiliam B. Ruger
1976- Bill Jordan
1977- Harlon Carter
1978- Skeeter Skelton
1979- Lee Jurras
1980- Warren Center
1981- Steve Herrett
1982- Hal Swiggett
1983- J.D. Jones
1984- Larry Kelly
1985- Frank Pachmayr
1986- John Bianchi
1987- Elgin Gates
1988- Dick Casull
1989- Dean Grenell
1990- Jim Clarke
1991- Bob Milek
1992- Bill Blankenship
1993-Harry Reeves
1994- Roy Jinks
1995- Col. Jeff Cooper
1996- Col. Rex Applegate
1997- Col. Walter Walsh
1998- Massad Ayoob
1999- Gil Hebard
End of an Era
The Outstanding American Handgunner Award was discontinued in 1999. As the Industry grew, it became more complicated choosing a single individual without offending so many other worthy recipients. But looking back, we can see the kind of men the gun Industry once held during the Golden Age of Handgunnery. For this, we can be proud.
I’ve been fortunate to see the trophies of Skeeter Skelton, Bill Jordan and Larry Kelly. The nice thing about history is it never changes, and shouldn’t. That’s why it’s important to keep passing down these events, stories, pictures and ceremonies. The Handgunner Hall of Fame is in the lobby of Mag-Na-Port, Intl. in Mt. Clemens, MI. Stop by if you’re ever in the area to visit, see Larry Kelly’s game room, and visit with Ken Kelly and his sisters, Donna and Doreen. They keep things running in this family-run business.
Special thanks to Bill Sander for sending me his 1976 Program. It will find its new home at the Handgunner Hall of Fame.