Air Apparent

A bobcat strolling through my backyard recently showed up on my security camera at zero-dark-thirty one morning, and a couple of hours later, he was spotted walking across the front lawn not far from the porch. My instinct was to act with extreme prejudice.

After all, this was only ten days after a little guy named Cooper came into our family (see “The Power of the Dog”), and I’m pretty certain the cat wasn’t suddenly hanging around to welcome him to the neighborhood.

Self-control got the better of me. Still, I figured an ounce of discouragement is worth 125 grains of lead and a muzzle blast, and out came my son’s air pistol — a classic Marksman Model 1010, a pellet gun which had been around in one incarnation or another since the 1950s. I never owned one — my preference in those days was for the Daisy rendition of a single action sixgun, which I believe is still in some drawer — but a couple of my pals did.