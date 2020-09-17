During WWII the First Special Services Force (FSSF) was armed with U.S. weapons, including Johnson machine guns. They were also trained in the use of captured weapons, including firing exercises, disassembly, maintenance and reassembly. I think there’s a good lesson there for modern handgunners.

Today, there are so many makes and models you can hardly be expected to become familiar, much less proficient, with all of them. To become familiar with them, the logical thing might be to buy one of every new gun to stay familiar with the new technology. But we all know, realistically you could likely never do that.

A variation of this plan is a procedure I follow on a small scale. When I want to learn more about a certain model I search for a clean used sample I can buy at a decent price. Then I disassemble it, reassemble, shoot it and photograph it for my files. Generally after a few months I can trade or sell it without too much loss. It’s not a quick way to learn about different guns but it is thorough.