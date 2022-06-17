Online Exclusive: KIMBER RAPIDE DAWN AND RAPIDE SCORPIUS

Another Magazine Ban!

This time at your local newsstand
Written By Randy Molde
2

American Handgunner, GUNS Magazine and other gun titles have been pulled off newsstands across the country by anti-gun retail chain store management.

In apparent response to tragic events involving unlawful use of firearms, Kroger and other retailers have decided to censor the First Amendment rights of their customers by not selling popular gun-focused magazine titles.

“The gun industry is once again under attack by left-leaning corporations who refuse to support real solutions to reducing violence. Millions of law-abiding gun owners know change will begin with education, enforcing current laws and full engagement of mental health challenges,” said FMG Publications president Randy Molde.

Gun enthusiasts are encouraged to speak with their wallets by avoiding anti-gun retailers. Shop at stores that continue to support free speech and gun rights. If your local retailer has a newsstand but does not carry gun titles, ask the manager to carry your favorite magazines.

Just say, “No Thanks” to these anti-gun retailers:

Kroger (and ALL affiliates including: Ralphs, Food 4 Less, Smith’s, Fred Meyer, etc.)

Raley’s

Save On Foods

Tops

Walgreens

Wegmans

Fortunately, you can still get a print subscription to American Handgunner and GUNS Magazine delivered straight to your home.

Click to subscribe and get special pricing for one or both magazines today.

2

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Another High...
American Handgunner, GUNS Magazine have been pulled off newsstands across the country by anti-gun retail chain store management.
Read Full Article
The Future Is Now
The greatest freedom you’ll ever experience is being self-sufficient. Why would you want to rely on others when you’re perfectly capable of doing it...
Read Full Article
Stealth Steel!
Many firearm users carry an edged weapon as a backup for their firearm should it fail, and many prefer to have some form of self-protection at the ready...
Read Full Article