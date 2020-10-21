Get Out Of Dodge

Escape is a more dynamic action. There’s trouble, coming fast. If you were paying attention to your environment, and already knew where the closest exit was, escape is easy. If total escape isn’t an option, find a location that could be easily defended. Positioning yourself in a sound, tactical spot allows you to defend against multiple attackers.

Avoidance and escape may also apply to where you live. Large urban environments have their advantages; dining, museums, brick-and-mortar book stores and other recreational destinations are all available in urban areas. However, the recent violent protests popping up in multiple locations are showing us the utopian life urban environments promised in the 1950s is likely a thing of the past. Densely populated areas are powder kegs waiting for a spark; there’s less safety than ever, even if you live in the “nice” part of town. This is the start of “social justice,” and it’s not going to get any better.

Uprooting the family to move to a new location is never a straightforward decision. One thing the “Virus” has shown us is you can work, shop and get an education without having to be in proximity of these establishments. If “city life” is going to get worse, moving to a safer location helps ensure the safety of those you’re responsible for. In many cases, the job of protection becomes easier. A “safer” location doesn’t mean you relax completely — always be vigilant. But I’m pretty sure there’s not going to be any civil unrest or violent protests taking place within 30 miles of our home, so the strain of security is relieved somewhat.

When Rome began to fail, leaders instituted “bread and circuses” or “bread and games” to placate and distract the people. Today we have stimulus checks and riot coverage. The “bad” part of town is growing, like a cancer. “Social justice” is an “us against them” mentality. If you’re not with them, whoever they are, then you’re going to be a target.

Avoid — don’t be there. Escape at the first sign of trouble. Not paying attention is no longer an option.

