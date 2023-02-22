Ayoob Files Davy Crockett’s Shootings

Lessons

Document, document, document. Had security cameras, bodycams and such been available in 1836, historians wouldn’t be debating nearly as much about who died and how. If anyone inside the garrison kept a journal daily, it apparently hasn’t survived. As you’ve noted, the recollections of the survivors vary wildly. Such is the nature of eyewitness testimony.

Later accounts of an incident may involve wild speculation. For example, did a defender named Robert Evans blow up the armory with a torch? Did David Crockett? Did anyone?

Changing social values may alter the lenses through which your actions are seen. Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna saw the Texian rebels as unscrupulous wanna-be slave-holders motivated by greed and disloyal to their nation, Mexico. The Texans and Tennesseans saw themselves as fighters for freedom.

Individual values can also change. Crockett was proud to be an “Indian fighter” in his younger days. By his death at age 49, he had become an advocate for the native Americans he’d fought, knowing he would suffer professionally for it.

As a footnote to that, when a nut case attempted to assassinate President Jackson and his pistols misfired, then-Congressman David Crockett was one of those who leaped forward to help restrain the lunatic. Crockett would say later, “I wanted to see the damndest (sic) villain in the world, and now I have seen him.” (6) We don’t know if Jackson remembered this when he targeted Crockett for defeat after Crockett opposed him on the native American resettlement issue.

Note the inherent advantages of the ensconced defender position. Just as assessments of the strength of the Mexican forces at the Alamo vary widely, so do casualty counts. One historian claimed that by the time the last of the defenders had fallen, they had accounted for 8.5 of the enemy apiece. Various sources put the Mexican deaths from a low of 600 to as many as 2,000, not counting wounded soldiers.

Approaching across a broad, flat plain with no cover, the unarmored soldiers were easy meat for skilled riflemen, an appellation that fits Texans and Tennesseans of the time alike. Let’s remember “rifles versus muskets.” Each of the defenders could stage as many loaded single-shot guns within reach as he could find; their opponents couldn’t very well pause to recharge their muzzle loaders while in the open under murderous fire nor carry additional heavy muskets.

The translation for home defenders today is obvious: Ensconce behind cover and wait, ready to shoot at the portal or hallway through which you know the invader must come. If the Alamo’s defenders had instead cried, “Castle doctrine! Let’s kick open the gates and go out there and hunt down those darn soldiers,” they would have all been slaughtered muy pronto.

Familiarity with guns beforehand makes better gunfighters. The native Texians and their allies from Tennessee came from times and places where men grew up shooting to feed their families, and delivering deadly accuracy was second nature to them. So, of course, was safe handling and target identification.

The opposite appears to be true of Santa Anna’s soldiers in this battle, with many deaths by “friendly fire.” We find this in de la Peña’s account: “Our soldiers, some stimulated by courage and others by fury, burst into the quarters where the enemy had entrenched themselves, from which issued an infernal fire. Behind these came others who, nearing the doors and blind with fury and smoke, fired their shots against friends and enemies alike, and in this way, our losses were most grievous … one was as likely to die by a friendly hand as by an enemy’s.” (7) There are no such reports of fratricidal killing on the Texians’ side.

In the end, whatever one’s political identity and beliefs, one must concede Crockett died like a Man with a capital M. He and his companions were up against worse odds than that other David versus that Goliath fellow, but even in de la Peña’s account, Crockett and the others died bravely. They may not necessarily have shown us how to die — to me, Nelson Rockefeller is a more desirable role model for that — but they showed us how to face death for a cause they believed in.

