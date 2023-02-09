Backrow Boys (BB)

These officers are your first stringers if handling calls were a game. They know how to analyze and separate the chafe from the wheat — setting the tone for what to do next. It’s amazing watching from a beginner’s standpoint. No matter how crazy, violent, and confusing things were, these old pros wade right on in, decipher what the problem is and have both parties satisfied with a simple solution. Slack-jawed rookies would just take it all in, trying to understand what it was they just saw.

Backrow Boys come in all shapes, sizes, sexes and demeanors. Most sergeants love having them around, knowing they make short work of the most complex of calls. It’s not uncommon for the sergeant to ask a Backrow Boy, “Whatta’ think?” These guys are the salt of the earth. They love working the street, and it shows. What’s the best way to punish a Backrow Boy? Make him work the desk. They want the freedom to roam the streets, extinguishing what mayhem there is and finishing it off with a sarcastic joke or statement.

Backrow Boys are a far cry from the discipline taught at the academy. With maverick attitudes, they rule the world while toeing the line. But don’t let them fool you! When it comes to kids, dogs, the elderly, or anyone else with vulnerabilities, these guys/gals are the first to step up and help them out. God forgive you if a Backrow Boy catches someone abusing or taking advantage of these poor souls. They don’t play that game! Period!

They’re usually first on scene and first to leave after everything is resolved. If an arrest needs to be made, the Backrow Boy simply says,” you take it, rook,” with a wink and a nod. He knows whoever takes credit will be weighted down with hours of paperwork, processing, transporting, arraignment, and finally, a trip to the jail if bond isn’t made. What seemed like a generous gift keeps the Backrow Boy on the street where they want to be.

Backrow Boys are not limited to men either. Some of the saltiest and best officers I ever worked with were women. To achieve Backrow Boy status, one simply has a love for working the road, has a well-developed sense of humor, thrives on resolving conflict and loves being a street cop. One is not awarded Backrow Boy status, but rather one evolves into it.

Here’s to the unheralded heroes of the police department where rank has no meaning to them, but respect is earned on the merits of the people handling the brunt of the calls while loving it.