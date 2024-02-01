Basements, Barns & Workshops

Barns

I was lucky. Growing up, I wasn’t rich by any means, but through family, I was rich in resources. Both grandparents and five of six uncles were dairy farmers. I had a lot of access to barns, cows, horses, hogs and chickens, and started making solo trips to the barn around age 4 when visiting my grandparents. I guess I was an authentic barn bum, always bumming around them whenever I could.

I soon learned the value of barn boots, or maybe it was my parents? Every time we made the 2.5-hour drive back home, the aroma of recycled alfalfa wafted in the air from my tennis shoes. I was in the barn so much I never noticed it.

During milking, the barn was a flurry of activity as I watched my pap and uncles milk the cows. The Holsteins were lined up neatly in their stalls, waiting to be milked of their burden. I’d watch my uncles wash their udders with an iodine solution and then put the milkers on them. The milk flowed from the milkers to 2” glass tubes above, leading into a large tank in the milk house.

The tank was emptied every other day via a milk truck. Lifting the lid to the tank, it was scary seeing all the milk in the huge vat. There was a lot of it! We’d skim the cream off the top sometimes to make homemade ice cream with homemade chocolate fudge. Talk about a treat on a hot summer day.

Every kid also loves calves! They were just like big, clumsy dogs and had their own area in the barn. Bottle-feeding them milk was always fun, as well as having them suck your fingers. For finicky calves, Pap fed them Rice Krispies to stimulate their appetite.

As I got older, I’d help as much as I could in the barn. I’d scrap the walks of manure, carry bales of hay and do any other chore to help. During summers, I was the gopher as my uncles baled hay. They’d send me down to the house to get lemonade from my grandmother as they filled the hay barn.

Hay barns were the first jungle gym. Climbing the bales to the top, jumping off them and wrestling my brother was good fun. One time, I was swallowed by a hay hole headfirst. I went down to my knees, arms pinned to my side. I screamed for my brother to pull me out. Although scared, we both laughed hard after I was freed. That’s how it was back then.