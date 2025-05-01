A Better Box for Pocket Pack Rats

Check Your Drawers

We’ve all been there. You know you have it, you just don’t know where it’s at? It’s sorta’ like never being lost. You may not know where you are now, you’re just a tad confused.

For these smaller, more precious items, I found a dandy solution. I got the idea from my friend Ken Kelly of Mag-Na-Port. He has a dozen or so Kennedy tool chests in his large shop. These tool chests were popular in the mid-’50s and have several drawers for the intricate machinists’ tools he uses daily.

Ken is the king of scroungers, yard sales and bargaining. He’ll buy the whole lot of a pending sale, keep what he wants, and then swap, trade or sell the leftovers. So, I started looking for Kennedy tool chests on eBay. Even old, decrepit tool chests carried hefty prices, especially when shipping is calculated for the bulky piece.

One day while perusing the ads for Harbor Freight, I saw it — a wooden, multi-drawer machinist tool chest for $84.99. With a 25% off coupon, it really was a bargain. Now more in my price range, I ordered one. The Windsor has eight felt-lined drawers and is perfect for storing the things I have a tendency to misplace and waste time searching for. Plus, it closes, hiding everything that used to sit on the kitchen table, keeping my very understanding wife happy.

At any one time, it’s not uncommon for me to have various boxes of ammo, cast bullets, spent brass, dial calipers, targets, gun screwdrivers, or Allen keys sitting on surrounding tables, chairs or shelves.

My Windsor tool chest keeps everything neat and out of sight for “current status” projects. In fact, I love the tool chest so much that I bought a second one for downstairs, too! A couple of years ago, I found a steel Waterloo multi-drawered machinist tool chest for my gunsmithing tools priced reasonably on eBay. While not a Kennedy chest, it works for me.