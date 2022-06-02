Biden Ballistics 101

It’s always a good idea to listen to Joe Biden if you want to learn about guns, or maybe not.

Remember, he’s the guy who famously told a young lady during a 2013 YouTube interview to “Buy a double-barrel shotgun” for home defense, so when a burglar breaks in, go outside on the deck and fire two blasts into the air.

So his most recent revelation about 9mm bullets got my attention, and launched a feverish search of every ammunition company website to find out about the hottest, most destructive, hard-hitting 9mm loads ever produced. Alas, I came up empty handed, but honestly, that was my initial expectation.

Biden told some reporters outside the White House, “A 9mm bullet blows the lung out of the body.” The remark set off a chain reaction of sarcasm, laughter, eye-rolls and blistering criticism from people who actually do know something about firearms and ammunition.

Still, I’ve got to get some of this ammo, if for nothing else, to run a few rounds over my chronograph. That stuff must leave the muzzle at warp speed with the roar of a loose chainsaw. If Jeff Cooper were still alive, he’d be demanding a sample to see how much more effective it is than his beloved .45 ACP. Elmer Keith could set aside his 4-inch Model 29 and start packing a Glock (though he might have a rough time attaching ivory grips).

Biden was holding forth on the latest gun he’d like to ban, which happens to be a typical 9mm pistol. He first admitted his desire to ban “the sale of those things” during a CNN Townhall broadcast live last summer. The Second Amendment Foundation got hold of the film clip and has been mercilessly reminding people of Biden’s comment in a series of advertisements on more than two dozen cable channels.