Big-Guy CCW Challenges

Carrying a gun is a chore. It’s uncomfortable and intrusive — a burden even. Chances are if you’re reading this, you strap up every day before leaving the house. For us bigger guys there’s a whole new set of challenges to overcome though. While it’s true you don’t know what you don’t know, I’ve made some blunders along the way, and I’d like to share those with you.

I had just turned 21 and was working my way through college. The idea of having the cash to walk into a local store and buy anything more than a pocket-sized Nerf blaster was almost laughable. Dad came to the rescue with a GLOCK 36 on loan.

I didn’t know where to look for a holster, and a five-minute search on the internet yielded a slide-mounted clip rig promising to “secure the gun as safely as a full holster.” Never mind the fact the trigger and trigger guard were left exposed — a shining beacon for Murphy and his law to come knocking. The solution was yet another hasty search to find a little plastic plug to go behind the trigger. For a grand sum of 15 bucks I was in business!

The factory base plates on the magazines fit as flush as any GLOCK mags do, and for the life of me I couldn’t get a good grip to draw the darn thing. This is the first time I realized my physical size might be a bit of a speed bump in the world of concealed carry.