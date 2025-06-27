Big Lineup at 2025 Gun Rights Policy Conference

In Washington, there is already trouble brewing. Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank has already declared he will not enforce the permit law.

According to MyNorthwest.com, Swank announced, “Recent state firearm regulations affecting licensed firearms dealers and introducing additional permit requirements for firearm purchases — beyond the state’s existing enhanced background checks — raise concerns regarding their alignment with constitutional rights. While respecting the legislative and judicial processes, it is essential to consider the constitutional implications of such laws that could affect enumerated rights.”

Washington and Colorado aren’t the only places where Second Amendment rights are in the spotlight. In the case of Indiana, gun control proponents seem to lament the fact that state lawmakers aren’t flexible when it comes to protecting the rights of their citizens to be armed.

The Indiana constitution reads, “Section 32. The people shall have a right to bear arms, for the defense of themselves and the State.”

Insider found the observation of Indiana University law professor Jody Madeira, quoted by the Daily Journal, troubling: “Indiana legislators, although they are so reasonable in other ways, are just so extreme with gun rights that there is no compromise…Although Indiana talks a good game about protecting firearm rights and only making sure that ‘rights are violated’ when it’s the last possible resort, to protect mental health or to protect the most vulnerable, they’re still not willing to compromise anyone’s access to firearms.”

Maybe someone should ask why Indiana legislators should be expected to “compromise” on the right of their citizens to bear arms. There’s nothing “extreme” about it. The state constitution isn’t up for debate. It says what it says, period. There is nothing to compromise.

Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania-

When it comes to “compromise” on guns, there might be a lesson in the tale of Democratic Pennsylvania State Rep. Frank Burns, once endorsed by Gun Owners of America.

The endorsement came to a screeching halt last month when, according to an alert from GOA Pennsylvania Director Dr. Val Finnell, Burns voted with his party and against gun owners by “single-handedly killing an effort to make constitutional carry the law of the land in the Keystone State.”

As a result, GOA revoked the endorsement.

“Frank Burns has erased his previous pro-gun track record, putting partisan politics over your Article 1, Section 21 rights,” Finnell wrote. “By siding with the anti-gun Democratic caucus, Rep. Burns has shown that loyalty to his party is more important than your God-given rights.”