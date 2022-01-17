Ruminations

I had originally planned to hard chrome the gun and have my coat of arms engraved in the smooth panel just forward of the cocking serrations, but life has a way of getting away from you. Once the gun was functional, I shot the Q course, and it became my carry gun with little further ceremony. The carbon steel slides wound up blued and unadorned, and the receiver stayed stainless, with a pair of unremarkable wood grips. After several years those were replaced with ivory, back when ivory grips were only a matter of writing a check.

Between the gun being built and earning its ivory, I shot it frequently, carried it incessantly, and competed with it in the local pistol matches. While I usually carried it in a Galco Fletch on a Ken Null gunbelt, around the time I upgraded the grips it found a new leather home, also from Galco, in the form of a gorgeous Stingray gunbelt, with which it pairs in striking fashion.

The Lazy 8 saw me through my early days as a prosecuting attorney, which, in retrospect, was probably among the most dangerous periods of my life. Its aggressive appearance was duly noted — such as the day a gun-savvy attorney wandered into the room where I was working, and, seeing it, stopped in his tracks and exclaimed “Dear God, what a heater!”

He has since gone on to meet his Maker, and now knows exactly whether or not He felt that was an appropriate use of His name. But to your point, Jim, yes, it’s quite a pistol.

It was ambitious when conceived, but now, some 20 years later, the Lazy 8 is literally the gun you can’t have; the major components are unavailable and many of the men that made them are dead. Videki, Bo-Mar, Swenson — none remain on the market. Even the receiver is unavailable: The tooling to create the finger groove ones was altered beyond use. Of course, I got one of the last ones made, a government-sized frame. Wonder what I should do with that one?

For more info: CaspianArms.com, Barsto.com, GalcoGunLeather.com, SVIGuns.com