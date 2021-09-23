Cast Bullet Buddies

Air Mail

Answering my phone one night, I hear, “Hey Tank, I saw your article on the Rossi R92 .454 Casull and got to thinking …” It was friend and fellow lead-head Jim Williamson. You remember Jim. He owns the cool Mauser 71/84 I wrote about in GUNS Magazine last year. Jim unselfishly lets everyone shoot his gun/ammo at banana rock, some 600 yards away at the Whittington Center.

Jim goes on to explain Mic McPherson designed a heavy 0.452″ radiused flat-nosed bullet weighing around 420 grains, designed especially for Freedom Arms Model 83s, chambered in .454 Casull.

“I figured you may enjoy playing with some in your Rossi,” Jim went on to explain. I liked the idea. I liked it a lot. “I’ll send a few your way to play with.” A few days later, I receive a heavy box and over 200 of the brightest and shiniest bullets you ever saw. Jim even shared the load data they came up with. What a great guy!

Seems 11 grains of Hodgdon Longshot propels this slug 1,000 FPS from FA guns. With my 20″ barreled Rossi, this increases to over 1,300 fps, which incidentally approximates black powder loaded .45-70 loads the buffalo hunters used over 100+ years ago. I load up a hundred or so bullets on my Dillon 550C press and start shooting. It’s no surprise the bullets and load shoot as accurate as any load I’ve ever tried. This comes from the experience and knowledge of Mic McPherson.