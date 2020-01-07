CCW Tips: How, When and Why

When I lived on the high mountain with bears, wolves, cougars, along with an occasional rabid skunk, my Springfield Armory Range Officer was strapped on in the morning and removed at night. After moving to a place where the only concern was stepping on a diamondback, I saw no reason to carry. One day as I unloaded boxes, a dog burst in and grabbed my cat. While “only” a cat, she is my cat raised from tiny, and I didn’t see why she should have to be ripped to pieces in my own damn garage. The big dog had her in a death grip. No pistol at my side, I delivered a kick that missed the ‘nads, doing nothing to discourage the attack.



The big knife I carry as PH in Africa should a client be in the claws of a leopard was on-hand. I drove the blade for the ribs but hit the shoulder bone for a shallow wound. The dog let go and the cat disappeared, I thought to run off and die somewhere. If a canine can show “proud” he did. I patted his head as he stood by me on the porch. After all, he was doing only “what came natural.” Turned out the cat took refuge in the garage and a $500 vet bill later, she was okay.



He who fails to learn by experience is doomed to repeat his mistakes. I was only going to the hardware store. Did I need to carry? Of course not, I told myself. As I walked out, I saw a woman blocked from entry to her car. Domestic dispute? Good way to get shot interceding. Many law officers are. I stood staring. The woman’s face read panic. I locked eyes on the man, telepathing a message, “Get the hell away from her.” He finally did. I got a wave of thanks as the woman got into her car and sped off. What if the guy had approached me with venom?



I’m allowed carry open or concealed. I was ready when another dog, not a foo-foo with a pink ribbon, but a brute with red eyes, foaming mouth, and mange, started toward me. My Mossberg was handy. Shoot the dog? Did I mention I was pumping gas at the time? The convenience store welcomed good citizens armed. Not a problem. Still, I did not relish firing a shot. A cell call later, animal control was on the spot, the dog rounded up. “He is rabid,” the catcher said. “Too bad you didn’t have a gun.” I nodded.