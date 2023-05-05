Chainsaws And Sixguns

I used to run a STIHL 029 chainsaw with a 20-inch bar, until some dirtbag stole it, forcing me to shell out several Ben Franklins to replace it with a STIHL Farm Boss, also with a 20-inch bar. I took that loss about as hard as if someone had walked off with my vintage Model 19 Smith & Wesson with the 6-inch barrel and Patridge front sight.

Chainsaws, in my part of the country, are important pieces of equipment, along with reliable revolvers that shoot straight, fire a bullet that hits hard and deliver the goods. This is why I have a habit of cleaning my saw after bucking up logs, same as I scrub out the chambers and barrel of my gun when I get back from the range.

By the time you read this, with any luck I’ll have put away a couple of cords of stove wood, to spend the next six months drying out and seasoning. I’ll probably have run a bronze brush down the bore of my sidearm(s) as well, added a drop of oil here and there, tossed any empties I may have accumulated into the tumbler for my mid-summer lazy afternoon sessions at the bench, and taken a seat in the lawn chair just to admire my work.