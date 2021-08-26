While many badmouth social media, I’ve been fortunate to learn new things, meet new people, and share ideas about a multitude of shooting related reverie. When it comes to casting bullets, let’s face it, there’s a limited amount of people around to casually yack about lead alloys, different molds and cast bullet loads. One topic rarely covered is cleaning and care for your bullet molds.

The topic wasn’t mentioned per se, but I noticed one fellow lead-head in particular always posting several newly acquired bullet molds. They always seemed brand new, although being several decades old. So, I sent a message to him, inquiring how he managed to scrub the age off of his molds.

His name is Eric Wertz and he’s a retired Navy man. I guess he knows a thing or two about being ship shape. Eric told me he uses Big 45 Frontier Metal Cleaner Rust & Dirt Remover scouring pads, which are stainless steel, along with denatured alcohol for scrubbing the body of the mold.

The pads say they will not harm the finest blued surfaces. He only uses Q-Tips with denatured alcohol on the mold cavities themselves. For rusty molds, he moves over to Kroil penetrating oil with his Big 45 Frontier scouring pads. I’ve used them and they work!