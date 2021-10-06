If anyone knows me, I like to practice the Gray Man lifestyle. The concept is elusive, but it goes like this: Do not draw attention to yourself. Do not show your cards, including assets and capabilities. Your use of force in self-defense should look like a series of accidents. Above all, concealed carry is concealed.

I carry my Springfield Armory Hellcat in a BCA OWB holster because it is the smallest possible footprint for an OWB holster with fully adjustable retention.

The BCA OWB holster utilizes two-piece construction. Both holster halves are precision-molded polymer. The two-piece design was the first selling point for me, by the way. Some holster products only mold a single shell, which attaches to a leather backing or similar material. With holsters made of different materials, sometimes changing the body position, such as drawing from a seated position or from a crouch, changes the retention. The BCA OWB holster has a consistent draw regardless of the position of the shooter. To test it, I drew from dozens of positions and I was always able to obtain a good master grip and consistent draw.

Bravo Concealment uses CAD design and a copy of the actual gun for accuracy in the fit. This method is significantly more accurate than traditional holster building. This is not my first Bravo Concealment holster, and they do not rattle, nor does the retention change after hundreds of draws.