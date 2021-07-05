Consider Casting

The purpose of guns and cartridges is to direct a bullet into a target. In other words, without bullets, guns are useless. Shooters in this COVID-19 era of almost non-existent components are learning this the hard way. Since 1966, I’ve never been without bullets for my handguns and plan to never be without them. In just the first three months of 2021, I’ve cast over 3,000 handgun bullets for various writing projects in calibers .32, .38/357, .38-40, .41 Long Colt, .44 Special, .44-40 and .45 Colt. I enjoyed every minute of it.

Back when I became a .38 Special reloader, in my locale there were no handgun bullets to buy. None! Nada! Some older gents in the local gun club told me if I was going to shoot, I would have to cast. One guy sold me a cast iron lead pot for use on gas stoves for $10, and another for $7.50 sold me a Lyman single-cavity bullet mold with handles. I’ve owned literally hundreds of handgun bullet molds since, but don’t want any more single-cavity molds for handgun bullets. I may enjoy my casting sessions, but there’s a limit to my patience.