Teaching the Cognitive Element

Making the decision to shoot — and to stop shooting, which can be just as critical — is a focus of Murphy’s work with students on the range. Like Holschen, he has found the cue that it’s time to fire is usually more visual than audible. He explains, “In 2019, I was using the lasers of a SIRT pistol on target as a start and stop cue, with red for deadly danger and green for safe. It occurred to me that I could do the same with laser pointers, and with two red and two green, I could cycle students through an entire spectrum of a defensive encounter.”

Murphy adds, “For the last two years, I’ve been using what I call ‘The Determinator,’ multiple laser pointers bundled together. I use them in conjunction with a CED 7000 gunshot timer. When I push the two green lights for the ‘shoot’ signal, I start the timer, leveraging the interlimb response element. When you come up to the firing line for qualification, you know how much time you have, but that’s not true in real life. If you have to see what’s happening and select a response option, it adds a quarter to a half a second to the first shot. When it’s time to cease fire, some people who show up proud of their 0.15-second splits will fire three or four shots after the stop signal. What we see on the range very closely mirrors the findings of Force Science Institute.”

The laser pointers give John eight signals to send to a student. A single green light indicates “Take the Bad Guy at gunpoint,” while two green dots indicate “Shoot!” Notes John, “Beethoven wrote a symphony with eight notes, and an instructor can replicate many suddenly changing circumstances with eight signals.”

Amidst it all, the student will verbally interact with “the voice of the target,” provided by another student behind them. Each student will take turns in “Good Guy” and “voice of Bad Guy” roles. In a typical class, the student will get some 300 rounds of live fire, all driven by rapidly changing circumstances, instead of simply “draw and shoot on the beep.”

Murphy understands anyone can be surprised and find themselves unexpectedly under a criminal’s gun. He has no illusions about the Good Guy being able to “beat the drop” against an alert opponent. He goes heavily into verbal compliance to make the criminal drop his guard, and he wants the student to be able to take appropriate defensive action once the deadly threat is distracted.

I’ve taken John Murphy’s training myself and found it excellent, as have many others. He teaches around the country, and his tuition is reasonable. Learn more about Murphy’s company at Citizen-Defender.com.

And those other two Cognitive Johns, Holschen and Hearne? You’ll be reading more about them and their training in upcoming issues.

