Dual Angle Hunter

This classic thumb-break shuck is made of premium suede-lined saddle leather. You can wear it “conventionally” strong-side, or “conveniently” cross-draw style, because of two separate slots for belts up to 1.75″ wide.

The thumb-snap design adds security during rough country excursions but is still quick on the draw. Other features include full trigger-guard coverage, heavy outline stitching, channel groove for front sight and closed toe construction. The Dual Angle Hunter is as tough as the hunters who wear them.

Variable 87

This lightweight IWB holster offers comfort for you and your shooter. Made from 1060D Ballistic Nylon and lined with slick pack cloth for a smooth, quick draw. Features include the DeSantis Tuckable 360 clip offering unlimited cant adjustment and integral sweat shield allowing the wearer to mount anywhere on their waistline, at any angle they choose. The Variable 87 is available in six different sizes to accommodate most handguns.

Slim-Tuk

A newer model made of Kydex, with a tuckable 360 nylon C-Clip, offers the wearer unlimited mounting options. You can change the hardware for left- or right-handed carry. Features include full-length front sight groove, ambidextrous mounting, adjustable gun tension, angle adjustable for optimal comfort and presentation, and lightweight construction.

Mini Scabbard

A traditional OWB holster with a stitched fold-over belt loop, this minimalist-style holster has a tension screw allowing custom fit. Made of premium saddle leather, its boned-in perfection adds style to this slightly forward cant for quick presentation. A slim, trim concealable option, especially for a 1911.

Osprey

This dual IWB/OWB offers versatility on circumstances or choice. Worn OWB, the combination double-belt loop has a traditional stitched loop, with punched rear slot, for a secure anchor system pulling the gun-butt tight against your torso. The removable external front-snap loop allows IWB wear, anchoring the holster to your belt.

You know you’ve made it big when Hollywood takes notice of your product. Bruce Willis’ iconic shoulder rig in Die Hard is a DeSantis. He even asked for it by name in the later movies. DeSantis holsters have made appearances in American Gangster and Law & Order too. Even Arnold and Chuck Norris displayed some DeSantis gear in Terminator and Invasion U.S.A.

You don’t need to be a movie star, federal agent, or even a copper to take advantage of the great gun gear DeSantis Gunhide offers. Their best customers are just regular folks like you and me.

For more info: www.desantisholster.com

