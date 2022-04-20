Don’t Get Outed!

Try people watching sometime and see if you can pick out odd behaviors. Then develop the skills to avoid duplicating those errors. An added benefit is you can use these skills whenever you feel uncomfortable in a particular environment. Knowing how to spot abnormal behavior may help you identify suspects before they act, thus giving you an advantage. Most bad guys telegraph their intentions before acting.

People’s choice of clothing, bags and even their vehicles can reveal them. If you’re wearing a shirt with a message like, “I support the NRA” or “I’d rather be judged by 12 than carried by 6,” then you’re conspicuous. Likewise, if your bag looks like one that SWAT or an Army Ranger might carry … well, you get the point. Think about what a bad guy about to commit a crime thinks when he sees them.

I’m a member of many gun organizations and participate in gun-related activities, but usually nothing about my clothing or my truck gives this away. I’ve seen some gun owners carry this further by having peace signs and other anti-gun stickers on their car. Just keep in mind criminals might then paint you as someone who is harmless and a potential victim.

I know we’re all trying to show our support for the Second Amendment and the activities we enjoy, and I’m not saying don’t do those things. I’m just saying you should keep your mission in mind and if you choose to, do so purposefully. I’ve met a number of businessmen who carried discreetly for years, and I never knew until they told me. These are the ones who retain the element of surprise and can choose for themselves whether to engage or disengage in a violent situation rather than having a criminal choose for them. As the great strategist Sun Tzu advises, “Appear weak when you are strong and strong when you are weak” and also “mystify, mislead and surprise the enemy.” These small but important details can make the difference between life and death. In other words, don’t give yourself away.

Like all other skills, these must be purposefully developed and practiced in order to be useful. Just having the knowledge is not enough. You have to turn this knowledge into practical skills you can employ as required. It is not knowledge but practice that separates the true professionals from everyone else.

For more info: AlienGearHolsters.com

Get More Carry Options content!

Sign up for the newsletter here: