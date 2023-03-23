Driving While Armed

Carry for the Draw

Dozens of options exist for vehicle carry, but keep in mind every vehicle model is different, as is the preference of the driver. If you are planning to resell your vehicle, or if it’s a rental or lease, drilling holes into the car is not an option.

Alien Gear’s ShapeShift holster line offers a variety of on- and off-body carry options utilizing the same pieces, minimizing cost. I was particularly impressed with the ShapeShift Driver Defense holster. This system utilizes adjustable thick straps threaded through your car seat to hold a mount that rests between your legs — no drilling or permanent car modifications required. I was skeptical at first, wondering if my legs would hit the holster, or if the straps would be uncomfortable to sit on. I did have an issue hitting the holster when exiting the vehicle, but this is only because I’m short and my seat is pushed nearly all the way up … Retention is adjustable, but jostling and hitting the holster did not knock the gun loose. A thumb release placed where my thumb naturally falls during draw released the pistol smoothly. It is also not easily visible to anyone outside the vehicle and the holster can be taken off, leaving the straps intact

if desired.

When I started driving, my best friend Liam threw a fit when he realized I carried nothing with me in my car. No emergency supplies, no way to break the window and so on. Looking out for me in his own way, he brought over a flashlight and tactical pen and demanded I put them in my car. I never forgot it and left the Big Larry flashlight in my glove box ever since. It has a strobe, but I always thought of it as just for light if the car broke down or I needed to see. Only recently have I realized how disorienting light can be in a self-defense situation.

The trickiest things about carrying inside a vehicle are being mindful of changing laws driving cross country, being able to access the arm while driving and ensuring it remains out of reach of others. I use a combination of all the above — it doesn’t hurt to have options.

For more info: Hornady.com, AlienGear.com

