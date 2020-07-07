Editor Picks: Best Handgun Sights and Optics

XS Big Dot DXT2 Sights
I like big dots and I cannot lie. I’m constantly trying new sights because this is not just an adventure, it’s a job. But for many of my pistols I keep coming back to XS Big Dot sights, and in particular, the new DXT2 models.
Stop and consider what you hear when you think about your last “instructor voice” experience. I’ll bet it was something like “focus on the front sight!” That’s what the big dots are all about. Forget traditional post and notch, these sights use a shallow “V” ramp for the rear sight with a vertical Tritium bar just below the “V.” When paired with a jumbo-sized round front sight, your objective is to “dot the ‘I’ to get a proper sight picture.” The system is blazing fast. Stick the dot on the target and the rear sight bar settles into place under the circle. Given its size, you literally can’t miss it. Astronauts on the International Space Station will probably see it coming out of your holster.
The new and nifty thing about the DXT2 is the enhanced dot technology. The front sight is optimized for all three lighting conditions: daylight, transient light and low light. You can choose either yellow or orange for the paint color around the center Tritium vial depending on what you see better and how you prefer your front sight color to contrast with different backgrounds. I prefer orange for general use daylight conditions. That same paint is photoluminescent, so it picks up light as you go about your business. When moving into transient light, say walking into a building, the paint glows bright. When conditions are darker, the Tritium takes over, giving that epic front sight a hard-to-miss glow.
For more info: xssights.com