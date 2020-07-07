Editor Picks: Best Handgun Sights and Optics

Trijicon SRO

The first thing I noticed about the Trijicon SRO Red Dot Sights was the size. They’re huge. The second thing I noticed about the Trijicon SRO Red Dot Sights was the size. They’re not any bigger than other handgun red dot sights. Huh?

The shape of the viewing area is one feature that makes the SRO sights special. The window is near round, as is the protective housing around the sight glass. This shape presents more “usable” space for your eyes, so the optic “appears” to be huge.

However, when you set the whole red dot unit next to another, it’s not actually significantly larger, if at all. The bottom line is that the round viewing area gives you more usable space.

There are a couple of other features making this sight worthy of serious consideration. It comes with legendary Trijicon durability, so it’ll stand up to hard daily use either in defensive applications or on the competition fields. The CR2032 battery loads from the top, so you don’t have to remove the sight from the pistol to change batteries. No more re-zeroing with every battery change. Not that battery swaps are a big deal — the SRO runs for about three years continuously. Last but not least, the SRO features two brightness modes. The automatic mode adjusts dot intensity based on ambient light conditions. This is great for carry or home defense. The manual mode allows you to choose from eight different brightness settings. This is great for competition where you won’t want anything changing as you run through a course.

The SRO is available with three different dot sizes: 1.0, 2.5, and 5.0 MOA.

One more thing. The SRO is waterproof to 10 feet, so if you plan on doing any underwater beach assaults, that’s fine, just don’t go too deep.

For more info: www.trijicon.com