Evolution Gun Works

Firing Pin Particulars

The firing pin stop may not seem like an important part, but it is. While it’s rare, a loosely fitted stop can slide down out of place, locking up the gun. More commonly, since it holds the extractor in place, a loose stop can allow the extractor to “clock” or rotate in its tunnel. This changes the angle the extractor hook meets the case head, wreaking havoc with the gun’s feeding cycle.

Recognizing the problem, EGW was among the first to offer an oversized firing pin stop. The extra material allows you to fit it to your gun. Since the location of the channel in which the stop fits doesn’t lend itself to using a dial caliper to measure it, EGW created a cruciform firing pin stop gauge with four different gauges. These range from 0.474″ wide to 0.480″ in 0.002″ increments — a much faster way to fit a stop than the usual file-and-try method.

Since fitted parts are usually a little harder to get out, EGW also sells a neat stop removal tool made by SDM, compressing the firing pin so the stop can be pulled out. It’s much easier than using a punch, especially on Series 80 guns, and works on Browning Hi-Powers too.

EGW also sells the 10-8 Performance Armorer Tool, a reinforced nylon tool reminiscent of the Pachmayr Widget. It’s used to pry out stubborn extractors as well as depressing the plunger to reinstall a thumb safety, both of which are easy ways to scratch your gun if you’re using a metal tool.