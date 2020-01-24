Glock 44 .22 LR Pistol

GLOCK 44

The GLOCK 44 is a compact frame pistol with the same dimensions as the ever-popular G19. I could just cut to the chase and say the G44 is dimensionally identical to the G19, only lighter, but here are the numbers.



Overall length is 7.28", height is 5.04" and width is 1.26". The slide is 6.85" long while the barrel is 4.02" long. Weight, with loaded 10-round magazine, is 16.4 oz.



The ingenious use of a hybrid steel-polymer slide lightens its weight for consistent cycling during firing while the bearing surfaces inside the slide provide metal-on-metal contact with the frame to ensure longevity.



Like current Gen5 models, the G44 houses a GLOCK Marksman Barrel (GMB) for increased accuracy and precision, and dons front serrations for added grip when racking. However, the new rimfire model is the first GLOCK to sport adjustable rear sights — still with the white “U” shape — and use load-assist magazines.



The G44 has the same Safe-Action trigger, magazine release and takedown as the G19.