Glock 44 .22 LR Pistol
A Trainer, Plinker And More
When word of the GLOCK 44 trickled out, the keyboard commandos dropped their Cheetos bags and fired up their computers, yet again. These self-proclaimed experts wage war by logging-in to their favorite battlefield of the World Wide Web and spew goo about the latest released gun without ever seeing — let alone shooting — one. “There’s new meat to berate!” goes the battle cry.
My first thought upon hearing about the release of the G44 was, “Cool, now we have a .22 the same size as the GLOCK 19! What a great way to introduce, train and get new shooters familiar with a gun that’s dimensionally the same as the gun they’re going to carry as a duty gun or for CCW.”
GLOCK 44
The GLOCK 44 is a compact frame pistol with the same dimensions as the ever-popular G19. I could just cut to the chase and say the G44 is dimensionally identical to the G19, only lighter, but here are the numbers.
Overall length is 7.28", height is 5.04" and width is 1.26". The slide is 6.85" long while the barrel is 4.02" long. Weight, with loaded 10-round magazine, is 16.4 oz.
The ingenious use of a hybrid steel-polymer slide lightens its weight for consistent cycling during firing while the bearing surfaces inside the slide provide metal-on-metal contact with the frame to ensure longevity.
Like current Gen5 models, the G44 houses a GLOCK Marksman Barrel (GMB) for increased accuracy and precision, and dons front serrations for added grip when racking. However, the new rimfire model is the first GLOCK to sport adjustable rear sights — still with the white “U” shape — and use load-assist magazines.
The G44 has the same Safe-Action trigger, magazine release and takedown as the G19.
Commandos Be Damned
While it may not have been the GLOCK the keyboard commandoes wanted, the G44 remains a great way to train cheaply by shooting inexpensive .22 LR ammo by the bucketful. Several friends of mine have already told me how excited their kids are to shoot a gun “just like dad’s.”
The training aspect for fighting the dreaded “shooter’s flinch” is also useful while shooting a gun identical to your own. Not to mention police training academies for the ever-growing number of recruits who have never shot a handgun prior to being hired. Learning the basics of sight alignment and trigger press are always easier to learn with a non-recoiling gun.
So, commandos be damned — the G44 is a cool, innovative and useful tool. Besides, who doesn’t enjoy plinking? MSRP is $430, but I’ve seen them for sale in the $350 range.
For more info: www.us.glock.com, Ph: (770) 432-1202
Subscribe To American Handgunner