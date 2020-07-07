Rowdy Roughnecks

The full-sized .45/.410 Rowdy will be familiar to most readers. So, let’s concentrate on the neat little Roughneck. The shorter 2.5″ barrel makes it very concealable. Empty, it weighs 19 oz. The overall length is 4.6″, and height 3.75″. Width at the grips is 1.1″, and frame width is just an inch.

As you can see, it’s very concealable. A pocket or purse will do, but there are several nice holsters available, one of them from CrossBreed. Sights, of less importance on a gun of this type, are a tall ramp front and a square-notch rear. Trigger pull, on my sample gun, was 6.5 to 7 lbs., with a clean break. For a self-defense piece, that’s just right. The 9mm Roughneck has no ejector, just an access cut, but you can easily flick out the cases.

At 7 yards (your assailant will probably be closer), the Roughneck will reliably deliver two quick hits, one to center-of-mass, one to the head. If the aim point remains the same, you’ll get a vertical dispersal of 3″ to 5″ because of the superposed barrels. With a high-performance 9mm load, the felt-recoil is substantial. I wore a GripSwell glove when shooting.

Regarding that vertical dispersal, you can control which barrel fires first. It’s needless to warn old hands, but maybe a newcomer is reading this. Do this experimentation with the gun empty. Look at the little pivoting part inside the hammer and work the hammer to place it in the “down” position. Put the hammer back to “at rest” position. Next time you cock it, the top barrel will fire.

When you’re just out practice-firing, wear a glove. In an emergency situation, you won’t notice the pronounced recoil. As for the appearance of these low-priced items from Bond, they are not ugly, just plain. Plain outside, but precise inside.

