Watch What’s Important

If you have to reload or have a malfunction (stoppages occur more often in fights than they do on the range) manipulate the weapon with the eyes up, watching the threat. It’s probably a low-light environment, where the majority of attacks occur, so you won’t be able to see the weapon anyway. Once you’ve truly learned how to manipulate your weapon, it’s not necessary to observe what you’re doing.

Learning to manipulate the weapon begins with the basics — administrative manipulations — loading and unloading. From the beginning, make it a habit not to look at the weapon during manipulations. Yes, there’s some fumbling in the beginning, but that’s why you have an instructor there. After developing your tactile sense, the ability to feel what’s going on, you’ll eventually be more efficient than someone who has to look at their weapon, especially in the dark.

Once you’re finished firing — the threat will let you know when you’re done — go to the “low ready” position. The hands, arms and weapon are extended, but low enough to watch the downed threat, or see if they come back around the corner. It’s time to scan. Your weapon stays pointing towards last known threat, or that corner. Get your eyes up and look around.

There may be additional threats. Where’s your family? Look for cover or a position that’s easily defended if need be. Scanning, taking your eyes off the past danger and focusing on something farther away, will visually break you out of the tunnel vision you may be experiencing. Don’t forget to use reflections. Glass windows, a clean paint job on a car and other shiny surfaces give you eyes in the back of your head, so to speak.

The visual principles and techniques for self-defense are often overlooked. Keeping your eyes up, paying attention to the world around you is always a good habit. During defensive actions, maintaining visual awareness is mandatory. Study this well and then start putting it into practice. Eyes Up!

