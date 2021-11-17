Marking Methods

The simplest method might just be to use an electric pen. This is the method Clark used. It is very hard to control and not very neat. Metal stamps which make impressions when hammer struck are simple and effective. They are also inexpensive. Gunsmiths like R.L. Shockey and Armand Swenson used this method to mark hundreds of guns in their careers. I have a small stamp to mark parts and tools in my shop, as well as the interior of a pistol slide. They are available from vendors like Infinity Stamps in California. They can make a punch with your artwork or logo.

A better method is “electro chemical.” This method uses electric current and chemicals to etch metals conducting electricity. Reusable stencils are custom made for the end user and can be made in a number of sizes and patterns. I use this method for signing my work, as well as labeling barrels and slides with caliber sizes. Some stencils are recreations of long-gone Colt scripts. This process has lots of up-front costs for the Marking Methods kit and stencil production, but will last a lifetime. I bought my kit used from a good friend, the late Jerry Keefer. I then had my stencils made by International Marking Group in New York. Ted Yost has used this method for years, leaving his mark indiscreetly under the grip panel of his custom 1911 builds. This process can be used on parts that might be damaged with a hammer blow when using a punch.

With the advent of small shop CNC machines, there is now a way for smiths to program their own designs and engrave them onto any material they want — metal, wood, plastics and leather. Using a small laptop and a bench top CNC mill, the gunsmith can create all sorts of complicated branding and logos. Once the program is written, you can use it as many times as needed and modified as needed.

Branding or signing work is very important to the craft. It shows the client you are proud enough of your work to put your name on it. It also leaves a lasting legacy on a handgun. The value of custom handguns is continuing to climb, with much of the value being established by the provenance of the maker’s mark.

For more info:

IMG-Electromark.com

InfinityStamps.com

MarkingMethods.com

