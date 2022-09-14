CrossBreed Modular Belly Band 2.0

Online Exclusive: PROJECTILE DYSFUNCTION

Written By Handgunner Staff
You asked, CrossBreed Holsters listened. Taking their original design and making some minor functional alterations, combined with some significant upgrades in the material, the Modular Belly Band 2.0 is an all-around impressive system for concealed carry.

The Modular Belly Band 2.0 features an antimicrobial polyester jersey outer shell that delivers a soft, form-fitting feel against the skin while maintaining breathability. The band includes anti-slip panels to minimize rotation or slippage of the band, so the holstered firearm stays comfortably positioned.

It’s designed to accept CrossBreed’s Modular holster. With the modular system, the holstered firearm can be custom positioned for optimal comfort, carry positions and draw angle. This system also comes with two integrated pockets that fit most semi-auto pistol magazines, as well as a pocket for a mobile device.

The best part? CrossBreed offers a two-week trial period for the Modular Belly Band 2.0. If you don’t like it, simply return it for a full refund (minus shipping costs).

From $74.95

CrossBreedHolsters.com

