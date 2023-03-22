Online Exclusive: EXECUTIVE ACTION

Galco Parabellum 2.0
Shoulder Holster System

Written By Handgunner Staff
0

What’s better than one spare mag? Two! Galco’s newly improved Parabellum 2.0 Shoulder Holster System carries both pistol and spare magazines in a horizontal orientation allowing for fast firearm drawing and reloading capabilities.

The Parabellum 2.0 is made from a hybrid combination of Kydex with top-grain leather and premium center-cut steerhide.

Its reinforced retention strap can be quickly released by the thumb to draw the pistol, while the open-front magazine carriers use rubberized passive retention ramps for security and permit fast reloading without any encumbering straps.

Galco’s new wide comfort harness measures 2.5 inches at the shoulder for maximum comfort and fits chests up to 56 inches. A re-contouring of the harness’s strap shape ensures concealability even when wearing an open jacket.

The new harness also features an improved, tool-free keyhole harness fastener system that replaces the earlier screw-and-post design for greater security, ease of assembly, and a greatly reduced chance of fastener loss.

The Galco Parabellum 2.0 Shoulder System accommodates most red dot optics and is available for select handgun models from AMT, Colt, Kimber, Para USA, Remington, Ruger, Smith & Wesson, Springfield and Taurus.

Price: $229

GalcoGunleather.com

0

