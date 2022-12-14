Ruger Security-380 Lite Rack Pistol

If you’ve watched or listened to this week’s episode of Gun Cranks or read our 2023 Concealed Carry & Self-Defense Special Edition, then you already know my first-ever carry gun was a Ruger LCP .380. And while I do still carry it in some circumstances, you also know that it’s not my favorite gun to take to the range.

Ruger’s all-new Security-380 Lite Rack pistol, however, was designed for hours of range training with minimal fatigue.

The American-made Security-380 is constructed around a rigid, precision-machined, hard-coat anodized aluminum chassis with full-length guide rails and features a blued, through-hardened alloy steel slide and barrel. Its lightweight slide features a vertical ledge on the steel rear sight and a bright fiber-optic front sight for rapid sight picture acquisition.

Designed for new shooters, those who have a difficult time racking traditional slides, and anyone looking to enjoy a day at the range, the Lite Rack system includes refined slide serrations, pronounced cocking ears, and a lighter recoil spring to ensure easy manipulation of the slide.