Ruger Security-380
Lite Rack Pistol
If you’ve watched or listened to this week’s episode of Gun Cranks or read our 2023 Concealed Carry & Self-Defense Special Edition, then you already know my first-ever carry gun was a Ruger LCP .380. And while I do still carry it in some circumstances, you also know that it’s not my favorite gun to take to the range.
Ruger’s all-new Security-380 Lite Rack pistol, however, was designed for hours of range training with minimal fatigue.
The American-made Security-380 is constructed around a rigid, precision-machined, hard-coat anodized aluminum chassis with full-length guide rails and features a blued, through-hardened alloy steel slide and barrel. Its lightweight slide features a vertical ledge on the steel rear sight and a bright fiber-optic front sight for rapid sight picture acquisition.
Designed for new shooters, those who have a difficult time racking traditional slides, and anyone looking to enjoy a day at the range, the Lite Rack system includes refined slide serrations, pronounced cocking ears, and a lighter recoil spring to ensure easy manipulation of the slide.
Unlike many micro-compact .380 pistols, the Ruger Security-380 accommodates a full capacity, 10-round flush fit magazine. Some models also ship with an extended, 15-round magazine that extends the grip for a secure and comfortable hold. The textured grip fills the hand and helps distribute recoil better than a narrow single-stack pistol.
The Security-380 combines Ruger’s Secure Action fire-control system with a variety of safety features, including an integrated trigger safety, external manual safety, neutrally balanced sear with significant engagement and strong spring tension, and a hammer catch to help prevent the hammer from contacting the firing pin unless the trigger is pulled.
Modestly priced at $369 MSRP, I look forward to giving this one a try.
For full specs on the Ruger Security-380 Lite Rack Pistol, visit ruger.com.