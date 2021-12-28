I can’t tell you the number of cheap holiday “survival” gadgets I’ve seen over the years. I can tell you most of the ones my family has received have ended up in the trash or Goodwill bin. This year I got something truly worthwhile and is now on my gift list for hard-to-buy-for people throughout the year.

Released in 2021, Smith’s Rescue 2-Blade Knife is ready for adventure. I keep mine in my car, but it is handy to keep in a hunting pack or tool chest as well. It features a primary quick-access curved blade with a blunt tip. Over half the blade is serrated. Holding it reminds me of the velociraptor claw Dr. Grant threatened the obnoxious kid with in Jurassic Park. Secured with a liner lock design, this blade is intended for cutting cords and seatbelt webbing. Its teeth are no joke. I’ve cut myself on the blade more than once. Pro tip: Don’t attempt to have both blades open at the same time.