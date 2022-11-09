Online Exclusive: THE AYOOB FILE

Streamlight TLR-8 sub Weapon Lights With Laser

Red Or Green — Which Do You Prefer?
Written By Handgunner Staff
Believe it or not, when it comes to weapon-mounted accessories, there’s such a thing as too much stuff. But when it comes to your home- or personal-defense gun, a pistol-mounted tactical light/laser is essential. Not only can they help you maximize visibility and improve your target focus, but they can help disorient an attacker.

Solid options are the new ultra-compact and low profile TLR-8 sub, a weapon-mounted tactical light with red laser, and the TLR-8 G sub with green laser from Streamlight. The LED light delivers 5,000 candela and 500 lumens over a beam distance of 141 meters., and its custom TIR optic produces a concentrated beam providing both extensive range and optimized peripheral coverage. Interchangeable rear paddle switches allow you to customize the TLR-8 sub to your shooting style.

Both lights offer three lighting modes – LED only and LED/Laser combined, each with a run time of 1.5 hours, and Laser only with a run time of 60 hours (red) and 11 hours (green). Both are energized by a single 3-volt CR123A lithium battery.

The TLR-8 sub was designed for use with railed subcompact weapons. Each of the new lights is available in four different models to fit the GLOCK 43X MOS/48 MOS and the GLOCK 43X Rail/48 Rail; the SIG SAUER P365 and P365 XL; the Springfield Armory Hellcat; and select 1913 short railed subcompact handguns including the Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0, Beretta Px4 Storm, Springfield Armory XD-E, Springfield Armory XD-S and Heckler & Koch HK45.

A one-handed, snap on and tighten interface that keeps hands away from the gun muzzle when attaching or detaching them. The lights also include a safe-off feature, locking them so they cannot be turned on accidentally.

Specs

Weight: 2.77 ounces

• Length: 2.51 inches

• Height: 1.45 to 1.63 inches (depending on the model)

• IPX4 Water-resistant design

• Impact-resistant construction

• Streamlight Limited Lifetime Warranty

• MSRP: $389.55 (TLR-8 sub); $477.00 (TLR-8 G sub)

For more information, visit streamlight.com.

