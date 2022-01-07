The 30 Super Carry — Filling the void between the .380 and 9mm at Last

There’s a delicate dance played by those who carry a .380 ACP for defense. On the one hand, the guns are light, handy and compact. But on the other, many of us fret — even just a little bit — if our choice is the best one.

Is a .380 adequate for personal protection?

We’ll leave that debate for another time. Many solve this dilemma by stepping “up” to a 9mm. Most of us would agree a good quality 9mm bullet does the protection job fine. But if you’re like me, you might find yourself wishing for “something” in between the classic .380 ACP (a 100+ year old design) and the reliable 9mm (another 100+ year old design). Surely, we can come up with something — anything — newer?

Cue the heavens parting and choir singing video as Vista Outdoors — the parent company of Federal Cartridge, Speer, CCI and now Remington ammunition — have just introduced the exciting new “30 Super Carry.”

Falling smack-dab in between the .380 and 9mm, the 30 Super Carry offers higher capacity than a 9mm (up to two or three cartridges in some gun designs) yet can be chambered in most 9mm size handguns. As of press time, Nighthawk Custom offers two 1911 models chambered for this new round, and S&W is offering their Shield and the EZ Models in 30 Super Carry.

What’s all the hype about?

Plenty.