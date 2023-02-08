The Headrest Safe
One of the many products I was looking forward to checking out in person at SHOT Show was the Headrest Safe, and it did not disappoint.
With its universal design, the Headrest Safe will fit in virtually all vehicles with a two-prong post headrest pattern and can easily be installed by yourself. With the quick access biometric lock reader and keypad, you’ll have rapid access to whatever you choose to have securely stored away. You can now take your firearm, cash, medications, and more with you in your vehicle and relax, knowing it will stay out of the hands of kids, valets or intruders.
The Headrest Safe was designed to be on the passenger side so the driver has direct access to the safe from the driver’s seat. However, duty officers may choose to have it on the driver’s side to store and have quick access when entering and exiting the vehicle in situations where they need to store their sidearm, such as court appearances. A matching driver-side companion headrest is also available to match identically to the Headrest Safe.
The safe itself is made of 18-gauge steel with a 16-gauge steel door. It’s completely covered in 1/2-inch foam rubber. The lock is also made of steel. Once installed, The Headrest Safe locks in place so only you can remove it.
Specifications:
• Dimensions: 10 ¾” x 11 ¾ “x 4 ¼ “
• Profile Dimensions: 8 ¼” x 4 ¼ “x 6.3/8 “
• The SILS System™ biometric lock
• Construction: 18-gauge steel safe with a 16-gauge steel door and steel lock
• Storage Cavity: 11” x 8” x 6”
• Colors: Black, Dark Gray, Light Gray or Tan
• Material: Leatherette or cloth
• MSRP: The Headrest Safe: $489; Driver-side matching companion headrest: $119