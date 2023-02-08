One of the many products I was looking forward to checking out in person at SHOT Show was the Headrest Safe, and it did not disappoint.

With its universal design, the Headrest Safe will fit in virtually all vehicles with a two-prong post headrest pattern and can easily be installed by yourself. With the quick access biometric lock reader and keypad, you’ll have rapid access to whatever you choose to have securely stored away. You can now take your firearm, cash, medications, and more with you in your vehicle and relax, knowing it will stay out of the hands of kids, valets or intruders.