Umarex GLOCK 17 Gen 5 T4E Paintball Marker

Umarex has changed the game regarding realistic-looking stand-in firearms. Their expansive line of airsoft guns, pellet-firing weapons, and utility airguns will keep you trained, fed, protected, and entertained most anyplace. Their most recent addition is a dead nuts perfect replica of a GLOCK 17 that is CO2-powered and fires .43-caliber projectiles. Unlike many toys on the market today, you cannot distinguish this thing from the real steel until you pick it up and work the action.

Such a weapon has legitimate tactical applications. For force-on-force training, literally, nothing is better. The gun cycles like the live iron and feeds via a butt-mounted magazine. It hits hard enough to keep you frosty but won’t do any lasting damage so long as proper eye protection is used. There remain some tantalizing recreational applications as well.