Online Exclusive: THE RUGER SECURITY SIX SERIES … ONE OF BILL’S BEST!

Umarex Paintball Pistol
GLOCK G17 Gen 5 T4E

Written By Tom McHale
7

Got a GLOCK? Then you need one of these. Don’t have a GLOCK? That’s OK; you need this anyway.

This package of fun and utility is a GLOCK .43, made by Umarex. Not a Model .43, but a .43-caliber paintball pistol. Yes, it launches round projectiles a bit smaller than a classic marble. The “bullets” can be hard rubber balls, exploding powder-filled capsules, or, better yet, paint-filled spheres.

Perfectly modeled after a GLOCK 17 Gen 5, it’ll work with your gear like holsters and rail-mounted lasers and lights. As it’s designed for “shooting each other,” it’s a perfect training tool. Do exercise extreme caution to make sure real guns and ammo aren’t present. Or just use it for backyard, garage, or basement target practice.

This pistol is powered by standard 12-gram CO2 cartridges, available anywhere, and they’ll drive projectiles fast enough to leave a mark. Wear appropriate clothing and safety gear!

UmarexUSA.com

7

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Firearms Safety...
These four simple rules make handling guns much safer.
Read Full Article
Vindicated By...
Old Report By Mr. Skelton Reinforces My Gun Loyalty
Read Full Article
Springfield Armory emissary
How Does the...
In this First Look, Special Projects Editor Roy Huntington spends some time going over the features of the new 9mm Springfield Armory Emissary 4.25".
Read Full Article