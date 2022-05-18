Got a GLOCK? Then you need one of these. Don’t have a GLOCK? That’s OK; you need this anyway.

This package of fun and utility is a GLOCK .43, made by Umarex. Not a Model .43, but a .43-caliber paintball pistol. Yes, it launches round projectiles a bit smaller than a classic marble. The “bullets” can be hard rubber balls, exploding powder-filled capsules, or, better yet, paint-filled spheres.

Perfectly modeled after a GLOCK 17 Gen 5, it’ll work with your gear like holsters and rail-mounted lasers and lights. As it’s designed for “shooting each other,” it’s a perfect training tool. Do exercise extreme caution to make sure real guns and ammo aren’t present. Or just use it for backyard, garage, or basement target practice.

This pistol is powered by standard 12-gram CO2 cartridges, available anywhere, and they’ll drive projectiles fast enough to leave a mark. Wear appropriate clothing and safety gear!

