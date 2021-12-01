Versacarry Multitool OWB Holster

I never have enough pockets. When I do, things disappear into them, seemingly lost at the most inopportune moment. Whenever someone needs a knife, or a pen for example, I’m typically the last one to present one for use.

Versacarry’s Multitool (OWB) Holster seeks to solve this problem, keeping essential tools within reach and easily accessible. This American-made holster of vegetable-tanned water buffalo leather is designed or use with a standard 1.5″ belt and has three compartments for a multitool, flashlight and pen. The multitool pocket is made to fit Leatherman Bond, Leatherman Free P2, P4 or similar styles while the flashlight compartment is made to fit flashlights of 1″ diameter. The smallest pocket fits pens up to .45″ in diameter and works best with pens with a clip. If searching amongst your own stash of pens and lights isn’t appealing, Versacarry offers a tactical flashlight and pen add on for $10.