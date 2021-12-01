Online Exclusive: Springfield Armory 1911 Ronin EMP 9mm Handgun

Versacarry Multitool OWB Holster

By Serena Juchnowski
I never have enough pockets. When I do, things disappear into them, seemingly lost at the most inopportune moment. Whenever someone needs a knife, or a pen for example, I’m typically the last one to present one for use.

Versacarry’s Multitool (OWB) Holster seeks to solve this problem, keeping essential tools within reach and easily accessible. This American-made holster of vegetable-tanned water buffalo leather is designed or use with a standard 1.5″ belt and has three compartments for a multitool, flashlight and pen. The multitool pocket is made to fit Leatherman Bond, Leatherman Free P2, P4 or similar styles while the flashlight compartment is made to fit flashlights of 1″ diameter. The smallest pocket fits pens up to .45″ in diameter and works best with pens with a clip. If searching amongst your own stash of pens and lights isn’t appealing, Versacarry offers a tactical flashlight and pen add on for $10.

The multi-tool compartment has an overarching thumb strap and an opening at the base. This opening allows you to reach in and push the tool up to remove it form the holster if stuck. I quickly discovered the compartment’s uses aren’t strictly limited. Rather than a flashlight, I could pack my insulin pen inside for easy access and reach (Attention Diabetics!).

This holster is comfortable to wear, breaks in quickly and easily slips over a belt loop. For best security, thread your belt through the first loop of the holster, then a belt loop before the final loop on the holster.

MSRP: $44

