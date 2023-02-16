Free-Spin, Free Time?

As stated, free-spinning cylinder conversions are an easy enough job. All you need is a 1/16“Allen wrench.

To start, make sure your mid-frame Blackhawk is unloaded and remove the cylinder. Close your loading gate and cock the hammer. Look down the hammer channel below the transfer bar, and you’ll see a 1/16” Allen screw. Using the short end of the Allen wrench, start taking the Allen screw out with the barrel pointing up so the screw will fall out of the channel and not into the trigger/hammer guts.

Once the screw is removed, go to the opposite side of the cylinder frame and push out the plunger/spring with the barrel still up. Your cylinder is now free spinning, making it easier to load and unload in case you turn the chamber past your loading index point, allowing you to reverse spin the cylinder to where you want the chamber to load it.

It’s basic and easy if everything goes as planned …